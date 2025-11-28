Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Get Power Assets alerts: Sign Up

Power Assets Trading Down 0.3%

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:HGKGY Get Free Report ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.5720, but opened at $6.95. Power Assets shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This represents a yield of 474.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

