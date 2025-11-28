Free Trial
Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Power Assets logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $6.5720 to $6.95 but last traded at $6.55 on very low volume (414 shares) and were trading down about 0.3%.
  • The company recently paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share (record date Sep 12, paid Sep 30; ex-dividend date Sep 11).
  • Business profile: Power Assets is an investment holding company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity across Hong Kong, the UK, Australia and Mainland China using thermal, renewable and waste sources, and also provides oil/gas transmission and trust services.
  Interested in Power Assets? Here are five stocks we like better.

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.5720, but opened at $6.95. Power Assets shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.3%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This represents a yield of 474.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th.

Power Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

