Powerfleet's (AIOT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 205.87% from the company's current price.

Get Powerfleet alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AIOT

Powerfleet Stock Performance

Shares of AIOT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,704,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,147. Powerfleet has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Powerfleet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,725,504 shares of the company's stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,914 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,543,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powerfleet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,778,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 303,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company's stock.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Powerfleet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Powerfleet wasn't on the list.

While Powerfleet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here