Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
PPDAI Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: FINV traded 3,298,790 shares on Friday, a 130% jump from the prior session, with the stock last at $4.9850 (previous close $5.04).
  • Mixed analyst views but positive consensus: Two recent downgrades moved ratings from Buy to Hold, yet the MarketBeat consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target price of $11.55.
  • Quarterly results missed estimates but show strong fundamentals: Q3 EPS of $0.34 missed by $0.02 and revenue of $489.6M fell short of estimates, while the company reports a ~20% net margin, low debt-to-equity (0.06), and a low P/E of 3.43.
  • Five stocks we like better than PPDAI Group.

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,298,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session's volume of 1,432,207 shares.The stock last traded at $4.9850 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut PPDAI Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PPDAI Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.55.

View Our Latest Report on PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,221,489 shares of the company's stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,149 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,183 shares of the company's stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 894,566 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 562,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company's stock.

About PPDAI Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PPDAI Group Right Now?

Before you consider PPDAI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PPDAI Group wasn't on the list.

While PPDAI Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
Claim $3,452/Mo in AI Equity Checks
From Angel Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines