PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,298,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session's volume of 1,432,207 shares.The stock last traded at $4.9850 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut PPDAI Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PPDAI Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.55.

PPDAI Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,221,489 shares of the company's stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,149 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,183 shares of the company's stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 894,566 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 562,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company's stock.

About PPDAI Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

