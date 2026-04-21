PPG Industries FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.91. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.71.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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