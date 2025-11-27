Free Trial
PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • PPHE shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 1,950 in mid-day trading (volume 31,512), up from a prior close of GBX 1,920.
  • Analysts are mixed: JPMorgan cut its target to GBX 1,400 with a "neutral" rating while Jefferies raised its target to GBX 1,920 with a "buy" rating, and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of GBX 1,660.
  • Investors should note potential risks in the capital structure and earnings: the company shows a very high debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56 and reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (7), despite a market cap of £816.2 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than PPHE Hotel Group.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,950 and last traded at GBX 1,950, with a volume of 31512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,920.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,920 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,660.

PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £816.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.57.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) EPS for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PPHE Hotel Group

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Marcia Bakker purchased 2,000 shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,305 per share, for a total transaction of £26,100. Company insiders own 44.61% of the company's stock.

About PPHE Hotel Group



PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe. Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

