Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.10. Premier Oil shares last traded at $3.9650, with a volume of 21,781 shares changing hands.

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Premier Oil Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc was an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. Operating as a specialist in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, Premier Oil pursued value through targeted technical work programs and strategic farm-in agreements. The company deployed its expertise across a variety of offshore and onshore basins, with a focus on cost-efficient project execution and reserve replacement.

Its portfolio spanned key hydrocarbon provinces in the UK North Sea, South East Asia and Mexico.

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