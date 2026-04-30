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Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Premier Oil logo with Energy background
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Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.10. Premier Oil shares last traded at $3.9650, with a volume of 21,781 shares changing hands.

Premier Oil Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Premier Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Oil plc was an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. Operating as a specialist in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, Premier Oil pursued value through targeted technical work programs and strategic farm-in agreements. The company deployed its expertise across a variety of offshore and onshore basins, with a focus on cost-efficient project execution and reserve replacement.

Its portfolio spanned key hydrocarbon provinces in the UK North Sea, South East Asia and Mexico.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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