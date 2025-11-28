President Capital Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at President Capital from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. President Capital's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.65% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $258.30.

NVDA traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,901,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,718,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company's revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

