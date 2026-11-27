Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $426.88 and last traded at $422.6040. Approximately 22,303,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,027,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.03.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

These are some of the AMD stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AMD rose with a broader chip-stock rebound as investors bought shares after recent losses. The sector rally appeared to outweigh concerns about AI-chip exports and security scrutiny. Article: AMD Stock Rises as Chipmakers Rebound

AMD rose with a broader chip-stock rebound as investors bought shares after recent losses. The sector rally appeared to outweigh concerns about AI-chip exports and security scrutiny. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Data Center segment posted record third-quarter revenue of $8.55 billion, up 97% year over year and 27% sequentially, fueled by server CPUs and AI accelerators. That growth reinforces the segment’s role as a key business catalyst. Article: AMD’s Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s Data Center segment posted record third-quarter revenue of $8.55 billion, up 97% year over year and 27% sequentially, fueled by server CPUs and AI accelerators. That growth reinforces the segment’s role as a key business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A filing covering up to 337 million shares has raised dilution concerns. Most are tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants, however, with vesting dependent on substantial hardware purchases and other milestones over the coming years. Article: AMD’s 337 Million-Share Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.11.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa Su sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,022,226,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,752,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,084,651,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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