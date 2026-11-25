Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $370.40 and last traded at $406.03. Approximately 51,078,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 33,071,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.27.

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Latest Advanced Micro Devices News

Investors following AMD have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AMD expects server revenue to double year over year in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors in cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. AMD Sees Server Revenues Doubling in 2027

AMD expects server revenue to double year over year in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors in cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s registration of nearly 337 million shares for potential resale has raised concerns about future share supply. The filing does not itself issue new shares or mean the customer warrants have vested; the warrants are tied to performance milestones and hardware purchases, but eventual dilution remains a risk. AMD's 337 Million-Share Filing Looks Like a Red Flag—But There's More to the Story

AMD’s registration of nearly 337 million shares for potential resale has raised concerns about future share supply. The filing does not itself issue new shares or mean the customer warrants have vested; the warrants are tied to performance milestones and hardware purchases, but eventual dilution remains a risk. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns may amplify the sell-off: an article reports that investor David Tepper exited his AMD position, citing the stock’s valuation relative to Micron. This is a portfolio decision, not a change to AMD’s business outlook, but may add to caution around the shares. David Tepper Sold All of His AMD Stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $594.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $665.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $550.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $9,333,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,038,501.90. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,158,364.24. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Kilter Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,752,763,000. Revere Asset Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,217.3% in the third quarter. Revere Asset Management Inc now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,030.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 589,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $360,673,000 after purchasing an additional 570,588 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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