Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $279.58 and last traded at $275.9410. 22,595,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 31,740,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.10.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Anthropic investment could offer strategic and financial upside: a report estimates its 13.7% stake is worth about $137 billion, while Anthropic has committed to at least $121.3 billion in Google Cloud spending through mid-2033. Read More.

Alphabet’s Anthropic investment could offer strategic and financial upside: a report estimates its 13.7% stake is worth about $137 billion, while Anthropic has committed to at least $121.3 billion in Google Cloud spending through mid-2033. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Hackers reportedly breached a U.S. Air Force cloud platform powered by Alphabet and other technology providers. The report does not specify Alphabet’s role in the incident or identify a direct impact on the company. Read More.

Hackers reportedly breached a U.S. Air Force cloud platform powered by Alphabet and other technology providers. The report does not specify Alphabet’s role in the incident or identify a direct impact on the company. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suits allege securities-law violations for specified 2026 purchase periods; the announcements do not establish that the allegations are proven. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day moving average of $335.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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