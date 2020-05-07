American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Up 13.5% After Strong Earnings

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)'s stock price shot up 13.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.21, 1,688,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 697,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.14.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

