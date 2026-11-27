Anthropic PBC (NASDAQ:ANT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 10.9% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $91.7850. Approximately 143,676,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 280,998,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

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Trending Headlines about Anthropic PBC

Investors following ANT have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO raised a record amount of capital, but the scale of the offering and its valuation have also fueled debate about whether the stock can sustain its initial pricing. Anthropic’s IPO Hangover and the Worst Acquisitions Ever

Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO raised a record amount of capital, but the scale of the offering and its valuation have also fueled debate about whether the stock can sustain its initial pricing. Negative Sentiment: A major overhang is the upcoming employee lock-up release: about 303 million shares are due to become eligible for sale starting December 15, with the public float expected to expand substantially in the following months. That could add selling pressure. Anthropic’s Lock-Up Expirations Start Dec. 15

A major overhang is the upcoming employee lock-up release: about 303 million shares are due to become eligible for sale starting December 15, with the public float expected to expand substantially in the following months. That could add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about a potentially demanding valuation, heavy AI infrastructure spending and debt-market risks. Commentary also cautions that large IPOs have often struggled after their initial debut, leaving ANT exposed to further volatility. Anthropic Stock Falls Below IPO Price as Junk Debt Fears Grow

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research began coverage on Anthropic PBC in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Anthropic PBC in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Anthropic PBC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Anthropic PBC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Anthropic PBC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthropic PBC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.69.

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Anthropic PBC Price Performance

Anthropic PBC (NASDAQ:ANT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Anthropic PBC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anthropic PBC

In other news, Director Christopher P. Liddell bought 42,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,968. This represents a -233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Anthropic PBC

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

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