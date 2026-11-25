Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.2710, with a volume of 55,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a market cap of $562.45 million, a PE ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company's stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian mining company focused on exploring, developing and operating silver, gold and copper properties. Its principal operations are in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company operates the Avino Mine, which produces silver, gold and copper-bearing concentrates. Its Mexican portfolio also includes the La Preciosa silver-gold project, which the company is advancing for potential development. Avino has a long history in Mexico, where its namesake property has been a focus of mining and exploration for decades.

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