CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Trading 11.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)'s share price was up 11.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $17.81, approximately 27,800,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 7,585,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a "hold" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

