Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Friday. The company traded as high as $317.50 and last traded at $313.94. Approximately 9,246,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,404,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.06.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about DELL:

Positive Sentiment: Dell reported fiscal Q3 revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings per share of $9.45, beating analyst expectations. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to about $202 billion and its AI-optimized server revenue outlook to about $78 billion. Dell results, guidance and buyback

Dell reported fiscal Q3 revenue of about $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and earnings per share of $9.45, beating analyst expectations. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to about $202 billion and its AI-optimized server revenue outlook to about $78 billion. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $365 from $500 and kept a Neutral rating, citing doubts about the durability of AI-infrastructure spending. Although UBS raised its earnings forecasts, it lowered the valuation multiple it applies to Dell. UBS price-target report

UBS cut its price target to $365 from $500 and kept a Neutral rating, citing doubts about the durability of AI-infrastructure spending. Although UBS raised its earnings forecasts, it lowered the valuation multiple it applies to Dell. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Nvidia shipments for server orders bound for four Southeast Asian countries are halted amid U.S. export rules raise the risk of delivery delays for Dell’s AI systems. Report on AI-server shipment delays

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $550.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $400.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $617.00 to $570.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,094.71% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 25.30 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,404,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $823,639,261.60. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 2,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $766,338.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,734,994. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock valued at $991,063,873 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.9% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,232 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,677,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computers, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and related software and services. Its products and services support individual users, businesses, governments and other organizations. The company's operations are organized around Client Solutions, which includes desktop computers, laptops, workstations and peripherals, and Infrastructure Solutions, which includes servers, storage and networking products. Dell also provides technology consulting, deployment, support and cybersecurity services.

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