Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.26 and traded as high as GBX 351.80. Haleon shares last traded at GBX 350.70, with a volume of 31,997,209 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 370 to GBX 390 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 514 to GBX 365 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Haleon to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 320 to GBX 310 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 356.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.28.

Haleon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 29th that permits the company to buy back £500 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haleon news, insider Blathnaid Bergin acquired 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 324 per share, with a total value of £24,850.80. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Haleon

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

Further Reading

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