Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.0890. 5,434,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 12,383,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 73.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,248. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,712,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,398,903,466.47. This represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,850 shares of company stock worth $341,016. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,960,575 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $89,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 186,777 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,133,652 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $938,680,000 after purchasing an additional 656,953 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals, natural gas gathering and processing facilities, and carbon dioxide infrastructure. The company's operations are organized around natural gas pipelines, products pipelines, terminals and carbon dioxide. Its network serves producers, utilities, refiners and other energy customers, primarily in the United States, with some operations and infrastructure extending into Canada.

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