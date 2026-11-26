Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $9.22. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 150,031 shares traded.

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Neutral Sentiment: Pharming said current RUCONEST supplies at specialty pharmacies and with patients are not affected, though patients were encouraged to consult their physicians. Company announcement

Pharming said current RUCONEST supplies at specialty pharmacies and with patients are not affected, though patients were encouraged to consult their physicians. Negative Sentiment: The company temporarily paused RUCONEST manufacturing after a routine simulation of the aseptic production process failed at its third-party fill-finish manufacturer. Pharming notified the FDA and warned of a likely U.S. supply interruption; the duration and business impact remain uncertain. Reuters report

The company temporarily paused RUCONEST manufacturing after a routine simulation of the aseptic production process failed at its third-party fill-finish manufacturer. Pharming notified the FDA and warned of a likely U.S. supply interruption; the duration and business impact remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The disruption is especially concerning because RUCONEST reportedly generated more than 80% of Pharming’s revenue over the last four quarters, making supply constraints a potential threat to sales. Investors reacted by selling the shares. BioSpace report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pharming Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Down 24.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,148,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,838,000. Pharming Group accounts for 6.0% of MAC Alpha Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP owned about 3.03% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, that develops and commercializes medicines for rare and underserved diseases. Founded in 1988, the company has built its business around treatments for disorders involving the immune system. Its marketed products include Ruconest (conestat alfa), a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor used to treat acute attacks of hereditary angioedema, and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS).

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