RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $195.39 and traded as high as $197.00. RTX shares last traded at $196.2860, with a volume of 4,508,307 shares changing hands.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about RTX

Investors following RTX have been watching these headlines:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus set a $245.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.11 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 47.40%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya Williams sold 9,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $1,829,620.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,414,781. This represents a 34.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures technologies for commercial aviation, military and government customers. The company serves customers around the world through its aerospace, propulsion and defense businesses. RTX's three principal businesses are Collins Aerospace, which supplies aircraft systems and services; Pratt & Whitney, which designs and manufactures aircraft engines and related services; and Raytheon, which develops defense and intelligence technologies, including air and missile defense systems, radars, sensors and missiles.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report