Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) were up 15.7% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.20. Approximately 97,743,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 118,166,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.61.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are a few of the latest stories about SNDK:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk’s manufacturing partner Kioxia demonstrated a large flash-storage setup for an Nvidia AI system. The example highlights how SSDs could help AI systems work with larger datasets, reinforcing the potential for data-center storage demand. Article: What's driving SanDisk stock higher today?

SanDisk’s manufacturing partner Kioxia demonstrated a large flash-storage setup for an Nvidia AI system. The example highlights how SSDs could help AI systems work with larger datasets, reinforcing the potential for data-center storage demand. Neutral Sentiment: The rebound follows a sharp decline from SanDisk’s June highs, so the bounce may reflect relief and bargain buying rather than confirmation that the downturn has ended. Some coverage points to low valuation multiples, while noting that memory stocks are cyclical. Article: Nvidia, Micron, and Sandisk Trade at Half the S&P 500's Forward P/E

The rebound follows a sharp decline from SanDisk’s June highs, so the bounce may reflect relief and bargain buying rather than confirmation that the downturn has ended. Some coverage points to low valuation multiples, while noting that memory stocks are cyclical. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face concerns about NAND supply and pricing, which could weigh on future results if supply grows faster than demand. Reports also flag technical resistance and a bearish chart signal, leaving the durability of the recovery uncertain. Article: SanDisk Surges as Memory Stocks Extend Their Rebound

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Sandisk from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $218.75 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $281.25 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $212.50) on shares of Sandisk in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sandisk from $362.50 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Up 15.7%

The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The data storage provider reported $49.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $43.74. Sandisk had a return on equity of 125.70% and a net margin of 67.04%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 5th that permits the company to buy back $14 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 4,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $694,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,641.16. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Luis Visoso sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,568,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,047,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,479,078.08. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,176 shares of company stock valued at $123,716,862. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth approximately $23,408,732,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in Sandisk by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 2,495,344 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,673,739,000 after purchasing an additional 743,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter valued at $1,564,901,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter valued at $1,413,917,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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