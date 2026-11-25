SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $128.45 and last traded at $127.44. 146,115,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 103,759,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.81.

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Positive Sentiment: The FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy as many as 1 million satellites for orbital AI data centers, creating a path to expand its computing business. The approval requires half the constellation to be operational by November 2038, and the proposal faced opposition from other companies and an astronomy group. SpaceX wins FCC approval to deploy 1 million orbital data center satellites

The FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy as many as 1 million satellites for orbital AI data centers, creating a path to expand its computing business. The approval requires half the constellation to be operational by November 2038, and the proposal faced opposition from other companies and an astronomy group. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX said it will donate one Class A share to each active Trump Account, with Elon Musk matching the gift. The announcement may draw attention but the reports do not quantify its financial impact. SpaceX, Musk pledge to donate a share each to active Trump Accounts

SpaceX said it will donate one Class A share to each active Trump Account, with Elon Musk matching the gift. The announcement may draw attention but the reports do not quantify its financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX and Tesla have assembled teams to explore a potential merger are fueling concern that an all-stock deal could dilute SpaceX shareholders. The terms and outcome remain uncertain. SpaceX Shares Drop Wednesday: What's Going On?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SpaceX in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of SpaceX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised SpaceX from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpaceX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPCX

SpaceX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion and a P/E ratio of 490.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.08.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SpaceX

In related news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,472,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,630,414.95. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphabet Inc. increased its holdings in SpaceX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 555,043,560 shares of the company's stock worth $83,733,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,060 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,933,621,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth $17,335,783,000. K5 Global Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in SpaceX in the second quarter worth about $6,587,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SpaceX by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,302,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769,632 shares during the period.

SpaceX Company Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

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