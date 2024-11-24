PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,635 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PriceSmart worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PriceSmart alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $94.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $291,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,803.50. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PriceSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PriceSmart wasn't on the list.

While PriceSmart currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here