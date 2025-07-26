Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Posts Earnings Results

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.6%

PHP opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.28) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -148.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP's, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

