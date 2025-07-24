Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 277952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Primoris Services's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Primoris Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $4,080,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the construction company's stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

