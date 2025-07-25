PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 8% - Time to Sell?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $53.92. 336,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 935,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company's stock worth $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company's stock worth $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 429,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company's stock worth $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 416,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company's stock worth $124,892,000 after purchasing an additional 391,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company's stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company's stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

