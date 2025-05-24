PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.10.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,236 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 379,582 shares of the company's stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 22,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PROCEPT BioRobotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PROCEPT BioRobotics wasn't on the list.

While PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here