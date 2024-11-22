Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $564,743.04 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $564,743.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,153.28. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 31st, Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,600,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

