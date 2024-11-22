Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP Sells $190,388.48 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $190,388.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,092.80. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Procore Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 3,600,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company's stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company's stock worth $169,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 128.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company's stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procore Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procore Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Procore Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here