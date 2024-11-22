Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,424,095 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,651. The stock's 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.48 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 12,340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $876,633.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,989 shares in the company, valued at $162,325,618.56. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $361,370.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,092,107.76. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,153. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company's stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company's stock worth $97,599,000 after buying an additional 1,575,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,572,000. XN LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company's stock worth $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

