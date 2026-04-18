Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here