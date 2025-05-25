Promising 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 25th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Onsemi, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, deployment and support of fifth-generation wireless networks. This includes telecommunications operators, network-equipment manufacturers, semiconductor makers and software providers whose products and services enable faster data speeds, lower latency and greater device connectivity. Investors often target 5G stocks to gain exposure to the next wave of mobile technology driving applications from Internet of Things to edge computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 37,804,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,141,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.38. 8,991,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,286. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 15,644,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,334,237. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,856,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,820. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $103.16. 3,768,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,917. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

