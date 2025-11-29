Free Trial
Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Key Points

  • EchoStar (SATS), KT (KT) and CEVA (CEVA) were flagged by MarketBeat’s screener as the three 5G stocks to watch today because they recorded the highest recent dollar trading volume among 5G‑exposed names.
  • EchoStar is a networking and satellite services provider with a dedicated 5G network deployment segment and pay‑TV brands (DISH/SLING); KT is South Korea’s integrated telecom offering 5G mobile, fixed‑line and broadband services; and CEVA supplies silicon and software IP for 5G DSPs, open RAN and modem platforms used in handsets and vertical markets.
  • Interested in EchoStar? Here are five stocks we like better.

EchoStar, KT, and Ceva are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies whose businesses materially benefit from the development, deployment, or adoption of fifth‑generation wireless technology. They include network equipment makers, semiconductor designers, tower and fiber operators, mobile carriers, and application or IoT suppliers — offering investors exposure to faster connectivity–driven growth but also to risks like heavy capital expenditure, regulatory hurdles, and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

