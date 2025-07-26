Promising 5G Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, ON Semiconductor, Teradyne, and Fortinet are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy components and services for fifth-generation mobile networks. This universe includes telecom carriers upgrading their infrastructure, equipment vendors producing radio access hardware, chipmakers supplying high-frequency semiconductors, and software firms optimizing network performance. Investors target 5G stocks for the potential growth arising from faster speeds, lower latency and the expansion of connected applications across consumer and industrial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,065,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,038,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.19. 2,717,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.73. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $335.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. 11,589,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,593,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.64. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,845. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. 2,087,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

