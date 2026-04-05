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Promising Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deere & Company (DE), Corteva (CTVA) and Bunge Global (BG) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the three agriculture stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among agriculture names in recent days.
  • DE manufactures and distributes farm and turf equipment; CTVA focuses on seeds and crop protection traits; and BG operates global agribusiness and processing of oilseeds, grains, milling and bioenergy.
  • Agriculture stocks provide exposure to food and commodity demand cycles but carry risks from weather, commodity price volatility, trade policy and regulation that can drive significant earnings swings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deere & Company.

Deere & Company, Corteva, and Bunge Global are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in farming and the broader agricultural value chain—including producers (farms), input suppliers (seeds, fertilizers, crop protection), equipment manufacturers, processors, and ag-tech firms. For investors, they offer exposure to food and commodity demand cycles and carry risks tied to weather, commodity price volatility, trade policy, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deere & Company Right Now?

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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