Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Agriculture stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Deere & Company (DE), Corteva (CTVA), Bunge Global (BG), Valmont Industries (VMI), and Cal‑Maine Foods (CALM).
  • Agriculture stocks provide exposure to food and commodity markets across farming inputs, equipment, processing, and distribution but carry specific risks from weather, disease, commodity‑price volatility, and regulatory or trade changes.
  • The five companies span the agricultural value chain—equipment manufacturing (Deere), seeds and crop protection (Corteva), commodity trading and processing (Bunge), infrastructure and irrigation products (Valmont), and egg production and packaging (Cal‑Maine).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deere & Company.

Deere & Company, Corteva, Bunge Global, Valmont Industries, and Cal-Maine Foods are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are primarily tied to farming and the agricultural supply chain — including crop and livestock producers, seed and fertilizer makers, farm-equipment manufacturers, processors, and other agribusiness services. Investors use these stocks to gain exposure to food and commodity markets and global demand for agricultural products, but they face specific risks from weather, disease, commodity-price swings, and regulatory or trade changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

