Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat spotlights American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) as the three airline stocks to watch, noting they recently had the highest dollar trading volume among airline names.
  • Airline stocks are highly cyclical and sensitive to travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs and regulation, which can cause greater volatility than many other sectors.
  • All three carriers operate extensive domestic and international networks providing passenger and cargo services, with United and Delta also offering additional services such as catering, maintenance and (for Delta) a refinery segment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transportation. For investors, they represent exposure to an industry that is highly cyclical and sensitive to factors such as travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs, and regulation, which can cause greater volatility compared with some other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

