Promising Biotech Stocks Worth Watching - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Danaher (DHR) — a diversified life‑sciences and diagnostics company, provides bioprocess technologies, consumables and services that support development and large‑scale manufacturing of therapeutics.
  • argenx (ARGX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) — argenx is advancing efgartigimod and multiple candidates for autoimmune diseases, while Vertex remains the leading cystic fibrosis drugmaker with marketed therapies such as Trikafta/Kaftrio.
  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged these three as the highest by recent dollar trading volume in the biotech sector and notes that biotech stocks are highly volatile, R&D‑ and regulation‑driven, and generally require higher risk tolerance and a longer investment horizon.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Danaher, argenex, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize biological therapies, drugs, diagnostics, and related technologies based on molecular biology and living systems. For investors, these stocks are R&D- and regulation-driven and tend to be highly volatile, with prices reacting strongly to clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, partnerships, and patent news. They generally require a higher risk tolerance and a longer time horizon compared with more diversified sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

