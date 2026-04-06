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Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified IREN, Marathon Digital (MARA), and Cipher Mining (CIFR) as the three Bitcoin stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Bitcoin stocks—miners, firms holding BTC reserves, and ecosystem service providers—offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin but carry company-specific, operational, and regulatory risks that can cause their share prices to diverge from Bitcoin's price.
  • IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy) operates Bitcoin mining data centers, was incorporated in 2018, and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded companies whose business models, assets, or revenue streams give investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin—examples include miners, firms that hold large BTC reserves, and exchanges or service providers focused on the Bitcoin ecosystem. They offer a way to participate in Bitcoin-related upside or downside while still bearing company-specific, operational, and regulatory risks that can cause their share prices to diverge from Bitcoin’s own price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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