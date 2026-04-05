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Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, and Bitdeer Technologies as the blockchain stocks to watch, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume; these names offer blockchain exposure but come with elevated technology, regulatory, and market-volatility risks.
  • Core Scientific (CORZ) operates North American digital-asset mining and hosting data centers, mines for its own account, and is reportedly pivoting into AI-related infrastructure—a move that could drive upside but increases operational and market risk.
  • Figure (FIGR) builds blockchain-based capital-markets infrastructure for lending, trading, and digital assets, while Bitdeer (BTDR) provides cloud/hash-rate services and mining-machine hosting and also mines for its own account, giving investors differentiated exposure to blockchain infrastructure and services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific.

Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that build, operate, or derive significant revenue from blockchain and distributed ledger technologies—this includes cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, software developers, and firms integrating blockchain into their products or services. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to potential upside from blockchain adoption but also carry heightened technology, regulatory, and market-volatility risks compared with broader-market equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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