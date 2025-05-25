Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today - May 25th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, implementing or providing services based on blockchain technology. By investing in these stocks, one gains exposure to the growth and innovation potential of distributed ledgers across industries such as finance, supply chains and digital identity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. 6,526,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,963,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,462,744. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 24,528,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. 850,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,626. Globant has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.40.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 7,491,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321,765. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.93. 349,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 3,099,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,939. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

