Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now - July 25th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong balance sheets, a history of reliable earnings, and often regular dividend payments. Because of their proven stability and market leadership, they’re viewed as lower-risk investments suited for long-term growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,867,788 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,683. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,850. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 210.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22.

