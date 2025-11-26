Free Trial
Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Diageo (DEO), UP Fintech (TIGR) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the three Chinese stocks to watch, each ranking among the highest by recent dollar trading volume.
  • UP Fintech is an online brokerage serving Chinese investors, China SXT develops and sells traditional Chinese medicine products, and Diageo is a global alcoholic‑beverage maker that also markets Chinese white spirits.
  • These names provide exposure to China's economy but carry country‑specific risks—regulatory changes, currency and capital controls, and geopolitical or policy-driven volatility—that investors should weigh.
  • Interested in Diageo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Diageo, UP Fintech, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Chinese stocks" are shares of companies that are incorporated in or derive the majority of their revenue from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Chinese-led businesses and are traded on exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or abroad via ADRs/GDRs. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to China's economy and sectors but also carry risks specific to China, including regulatory changes, currency and capital controls, and geopolitical or policy-driven volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXTC

