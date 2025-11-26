Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider - November 26th

Diageo, UP Fintech, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Chinese stocks" are shares of companies that are incorporated in or derive the majority of their revenue from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Chinese-led businesses and are traded on exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or abroad via ADRs/GDRs. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to China's economy and sectors but also carry risks specific to China, including regulatory changes, currency and capital controls, and geopolitical or policy-driven volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

