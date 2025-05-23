Promising Chinese Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated or primarily operate in mainland China. They can trade on domestic bourses such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (often called “A-shares”) or on offshore markets like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-shares”) and U.S. exchanges via American Depositary Receipts. Investors buy Chinese stocks to gain exposure to China’s economic growth, sectoral trends, and corporate performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $32.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,103.71. 140,381 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,213.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.59. The stock had a trading volume of 217,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,317. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.42.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 432,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,041. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.43. 435,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,659. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The company's 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 786,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,351. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

