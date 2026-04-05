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Promising Construction Stocks Worth Watching - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Construction stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Caterpillar (CAT), Planet Labs (PL), Deere & Company (DE), Lowe's (LOW), and Quanta Services (PWR).
  • These stocks are cyclical and sensitive to housing starts, infrastructure spending, and interest rates, making them plays on the construction and broader economic cycle.
  • Key company angles: Caterpillar is seeing demand tied to a data‑center boom, Planet Labs provides high‑cadence satellite geospatial data, and Quanta Services specializes in electric, gas, and renewable infrastructure projects.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caterpillar.

Caterpillar, Planet Labs PBC, Deere & Company, Lowe's Companies, and Quanta Services are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and maintaining the built environment—including general contractors, civil engineering firms, homebuilders, and suppliers of materials and heavy equipment (e.g., cement, steel, HVAC). These stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to housing starts, infrastructure spending and interest rates, so investors use them to gain exposure to the construction and broader economic cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PL

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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