Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology—such as exchanges, mining operations and blockchain developers. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the digital‐asset market without owning cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.17. 28,522,162 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,489,558. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. 2,723,080 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,115. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 3,099,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,472. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,748,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,287. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 3.52. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 28,656,270 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,684,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $566.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.69. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 1,554,679 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Shares of BTM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. 3,198,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.27.

