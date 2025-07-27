Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now - July 27th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver products and services designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These firms may offer firewalls, encryption tools, intrusion-detection systems, threat-intelligence platforms, and related consulting services. Investors often buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to the growing global demand for robust digital security solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 39,738,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,788,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $477.89 and its 200-day moving average is $419.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.27. 3,457,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

