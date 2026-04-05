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Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE) and Boeing (BA) as the top Defense stocks to watch today after they showed the highest dollar trading volume among Defense names in recent days.
  • Defense stocks are often viewed as relatively stable because of long‑term government contracts and sustained geopolitical demand, but they carry significant political, regulatory and defense‑budget risks.
  • Company focuses: Rocket Lab is a space company providing launch services and small/medium rockets and spacecraft solutions; GE Aerospace supplies commercial and military engines and propulsion systems; Boeing builds commercial airliners plus military aircraft, satellites, missile‑defense and launch systems.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support military and homeland‑security equipment, systems, and services (for example, aircraft, missiles, cybersecurity, and defense contractors). Investors often view them as relatively stable because of long‑term government contracts and geopolitical demand, though they carry political, regulatory and defense‑budget risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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