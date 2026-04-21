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Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and RTX are highlighted by MarketBeat's screener as the three defense stocks to watch today, chosen because they logged the highest dollar trading volume among defense names in recent days.
  • GE Aerospace and RTX are major aerospace/defense contractors — GE supplies commercial and military engines and propulsion technologies, while RTX operates Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon businesses serving civil, military and space customers.
  • Rocket Lab focuses on small- and medium-class launch services, spacecraft design, manufacturing and on-orbit/constellation management, and the article notes defense stocks often provide relatively stable government-driven revenue but remain exposed to policy and geopolitical risk.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or provide goods and services for national defense and security—such as aerospace and military contractors, weapons and equipment suppliers, cybersecurity firms, and defense-focused logistics providers. Investors often view them as relatively stable because government contracts can provide predictable revenue and demand that is less sensitive to economic cycles, though they remain exposed to policy shifts, budget changes, and geopolitical risk. They are distinct from "defensive" stocks (like utilities or consumer staples), which are sought for recession resilience rather than defense-sector exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace Right Now?

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