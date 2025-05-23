Promising Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Nordstrom, PepsiCo, NextEra Energy, Exxon Mobil, and Ford Motor are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in the form of cash payments or additional shares. These companies are usually well‐established with steady cash flows, allowing them to reward investors even when their share price isn’t rising rapidly. By offering both income and potential for capital appreciation, dividend stocks appeal to investors seeking a balanced return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 142,318,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,621,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,395,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,756,854. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.69.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. 10,606,801 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,105,238. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,529,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,228,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,310,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

