Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL), Merck & Co. (MRK) and Chevron (CVX) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the three dividend stocks to watch, having the highest dollar trading volume among dividend stocks in recent days.
  • Merck is a health care company operating pharmaceutical, vaccine and animal health businesses, while Chevron is an integrated energy company with Upstream and Downstream operations—both were highlighted as notable dividend candidates.
  • Dividend stocks appeal to income-oriented investors seeking steady cash flow, but dividend amounts and continuity are declared by company boards and are not guaranteed.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Merck & Co., Inc., and Chevron are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly return a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically as cash payments called dividends—on a quarterly or annual basis. They appeal to income-oriented investors seeking steady cash flow and potential total return through reinvestment, but dividend amounts and continuity are declared by the company’s board and are not guaranteed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

Before you consider Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines